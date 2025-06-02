UAE announces new rules for overseas students

The UAE has announced new rules for students looking to study overseas as it looks to enhance employment prospects for future graduates.

The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD) has approved a set of criteria for Emirati students who wish to pursue their higher education outside the UAE.

The criteria aim to enhance student’s competence and readiness to enter the job market, and to regulate international scholarship options in accordance with the UAE’s aspirations, national plans, priority sectors, and future developments, thereby supporting the optimal investment in Emirati talents.

UAE overseas study rules

Through this initiative, the Council aims to empower students to make well-informed decisions based on clear criteria that ensures the quality of selected programs and academic institutions.

It also seeks to enhance the value of the qualifications they obtain, supporting their future career opportunities both within the UAE and abroad.

These criteria are derived from a clear vision to elevate the higher education experience abroad, by guiding students toward accredited and high-quality academic institutions and specialisations.

Students wishing to enrol in a higher education institution outside the UAE, whether at their own expense or through a sponsoring entity, are required to study at institutions recognised by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in accordance with the following approved classifications and standards:

The institution must be ranked among the top 50 universities worldwide in the intended field of study, regardless of overall ranking or country, according to the Ministry’s approved international rankings, or

If studying in the United States or Australia, the institution must be ranked among the world’s top 100 universities in the intended field of study, and among the top 100 universities overall, according to the Ministry’s approved international rankings, or

If studying in any other English-speaking country (excluding the USA and Australia), the institution must be ranked among the world’s top 200 universities in the intended field and among the top 200 universities overall, according to the Ministry’s approved international rankings, or

If studying in a non-English-speaking country, the institution must be ranked among the world’s top 300 universities in the intended field and among the top 300 universities overall, according to the Ministry’s approved international rankings

The Council emphasised the importance of adhering to the specified criteria to avoid non-recognition of qualifications obtained abroad.

Non-compliance may result in these qualifications not being acknowledged for purposes such as employment, promotion, study leave, exam leave, thesis discussion, or eligibility for qualification-related benefits within the federal government sector in the UAE.

To ensure a transparent and a balanced approach, taking into account special cases, Emirati students who are currently pursuing their studies abroad, whether self-funded or sponsored by a scholarship entity, will be granted a one-year grace period from the effective date of this decision to adjust their academic status.

A specialised committee, chaired by the General Secretariat of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council has been established to review exemption requests.

The committee will assess these requests based on precise criteria that consider the nature of the specialization, the academic institution, and the individual circumstances of each case, to support the students’ best interests and enhance their educational and career opportunities.

The Council also instructs the students and the relevant parties to communicate directly with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for inquiries related to the approved criteria and the process for submitting exemption requests.

This mechanism is part of a broader set of policies and initiatives being developed by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council in coordination with relevant entities.

These efforts are designed to enhance the quality of higher education, strengthen accreditation recognition system, and support Emirati students both within and outside the UAE.

Such initiatives contribute to empowering Emirati talents, developing human capital, and nurturing generations equipped with the skills, capabilities, and knowledge that align with the UAE’s aspirations and reflects its vision for the future.