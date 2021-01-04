Kuwait says two new oil fields have been discovered

Kuwait announced on Monday that it has discovered two new oil fields, described as of ‘great importance” to the national economy.

According to state news agency KUNA which quoted Kuwait’s oil minister Mohammad Al-Fares, one of the discoveries is in Houma oilfield in northwestern Kuwait, with production capacity of 1,452 barrels per day (bpd) of light oil.

The second is in the Al-Qashaniya field in the north of the country, where light oil was discovered with a commercial quantity of 1,819 bpd and 2.78 million cubic feet of associated gas per day, KUNA reported.

The minister said the discoveries were of “great economic importance” to the country, adding that they were made in regions of Kuwait not previously explored.

KUNA also said that conventional oil was also discovered in the north of the giant Burgan oilfield, with a daily production rate that exceeded 2,000 barrels, after drilling several wells in 2020 to determine the extent of the field.

Al-Fairs praised the success of Kuwait Oil Company in making the discoveries at a time when the industry faced coronavirus-related challenges.