Plans revealed to build hydrogen-fuelled vehicles in Saudi mega city Neom

US-based Hyzon Motors, jointly with Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group, a Saudi industrial conglomerate, on Thursday announced plans to develop a hydrogen powered vehicle assembly plant in Neom City, the $500 billion giga-project in the northwest of the Gulf kingdom.

Hyzon, Modern Group and Neom Company plan to work closely over the next 18 months to finalise plans for the new facility, with an anticipated annual capacity to assemble up to 10,000 vehicles.

To facilitate construction of the new facility, Hyzon and Modern Group plan to incorporate a joint venture company, Hyzon Motors Middle East (ME), which would focus on supplying locally-built, Hyzon-branded zero-emission commercial vehicles throughout Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Neom is committed to becoming fully sustainable, powering itself through the use of 100 percent renewable energy and with net zero emissions by 2030.

A green hydrogen ecosystem will play a vital role both for the export of renewable energy and for net-zero carbon technologies for power and transportation in Neom.

Various global corporations have already committed to invest over $5 billion to produce green hydrogen in Neom in the world’s largest hydrogen production plant.

It is expected Neom (pictured above) will become an area with one of the highest concentrations of green hydrogen production and investment in the world.

Craig Knight, CEO and co-founder of Hyzon Motors, said: “We see Neom as one of the world’s most innovative and ambitious global decarbonisation developments. Hyzon’s technology is at the forefront of hydrogen-powered vehicles and fuel cell solutions and has been developed over many years.

“We are proud to be partnering with the Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group to bring emissions-free vehicles to Neom and the region. Hydrogen is a key fuel to power global heavy duty commercial transport, liberating it from dependence on fossil fuels.”

Abdulaziz F Al Hamwah, CEO and co-founder of Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group, added: “Modern Group is excited at the prospect of teaming with Hyzon to enable Neom’s goal of a net zero community, and to localise manufacturing of Hyzon’s zero-emission commercial and heavy duty vehicles.

“But this is only the first step. Through our joint venture, Hyzon Motors Middle East, we aim to integrate hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles into economies across the region. This partnership is a great step toward making that a reality.”

Roland Kaeppner, executive director, Hydrogen & Green Fuels, Neom Company, said: “Partnering with Hyzon and Modern Group will expedite Neom’s self-sufficiency ambitions and is a great opportunity to showcase hydrogen-electric applications that are complementary to battery electric solutions, in particular for heavy duty and long-range logistics.

“We see hydrogen as the most viable solution to power the world of tomorrow and this is further demonstration of our commitment to creating the world’s first net zero carbon, sustainable city.”

Headquartered in Rochester, New York and with operations in Europe, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility.

When completed, Neom will be the home and workplace to more than a million residents from around the world. It will include towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centres, sports and entertainment venues, and tourist destinations.

As a hub for innovation, it aims to attract entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies to research, incubate and commercialise new technologies and enterprises in ground-breaking ways.