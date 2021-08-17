UAE cooling giant Tabreed to sell stake in Qatar operation in $113.5m deal

UAE-based district cooling firm Tabreed has agreed to sell its 44 percent stake in Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool) in a deal worth AED417 million ($113.5m).

In a note to Dubai Financial Market the company announced the sale to United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding outfit.

Tabreed, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, delivers more than 1.4 million refrigeration tons to major residential, commercial, government and private projects.

TABREED – Notification from the company https://t.co/K4bz1EcI6A — DubaiFinancialMarket (@DFMalerts) August 17, 2021

Formally National Central Cooling Company PJSC, Tabreed owns and operates 86 plants in its portfolio across the GCC, including 73 plants in the United Arab Emirates, three in Saudi Arabia, five in Oman, one in Bahrain and others in the region.

Earlier this month it was reported that the company had recorded a net profit of AED233.5m ($63.4m) in the first half of 2021, a 4 percent increase year-on-year.