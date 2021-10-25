Bahrain pledges to reach net zero emissions by 2060

Bahrain has become the latest Gulf country to announce a check on carbon emissions with a target to reach net zero by 2060.

It comes after neighbouring Saudi Arabia declared a similar goal on Saturday, while the UAE has previously indicated a desire to reach net zero by 2050.

Bahrain has already reduced emissions while growing the national economy by placing clean, green and sustainable growth at the heart of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

To help achieve its goal, the kingdom will adopt a circular carbon economy strengthened by various offsetting schemes including carbon-capture technology and afforestation.

Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and chief executive of the Supreme Council for Environment, said: “The kingdom’s commitment to protecting the environment remains firm. A multitude of measures have been undertaken to improve environmental protection across the kingdom, led by HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The government is committed to ensuring an environment that promotes sustainable development and supports future generations.

“Climate change is a global challenge that requires cooperation and joint responsibility. We encourage other countries to join the global community in achieving sustainable development by unlocking the potential of a greener economy and working together to keep 1.5 degrees alive.”

Like many other countries, economic growth in Bahrain is bouncing back as the country overcomes some of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Real GDP growth reached 5.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter while real non-oil growth hit 7.8 percent during in that same time.

The cabinet decision provides a further boost ahead of the crucial COP26 climate forum starting this month in Glasgow.

Russia has also set a net zero carbon emissions deadline of 2060.