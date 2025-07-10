ADNOC Gas signs $400m LNG supply deal with Germany’s SEFE

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas has announced a three-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Germany’s SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe), marking another milestone in strengthening energy security and global market expansion.

The deal, valued at approximately $400m (AED1.5bn), will see 0.7 million tonnes of LNG delivered from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island facility, with shipments set to begin later this year.

The agreement builds on growing UAE–Germany energy collaboration, including the 2022 Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) pact and the 2024 Joint Declaration with Baden-Württemberg, which aim to enhance energy resilience and accelerate the shift toward sustainable fuels.

ADNOC Gas boosts UAE–Germany energy cooperation

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening our long-standing partnership with SEFE and reinforces ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable and responsible global energy provider, committed to supporting Germany’s energy security.

“It also reflects the strong progress we are making in delivering our strategic objectives and demonstrates the confidence our partners, investors, and stakeholders place in our ability to create long-term value in a dynamic energy landscape.”

ADNOC Gas continues to play a central role in ADNOC’s long-term strategy to expand natural gas production and global LNG exports. The Das Island liquefaction plant, with a production capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), has delivered more than 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since operations began in 1977.

Natural gas, with lower carbon emissions than other fossil fuels, is considered a key transitional energy source and a critical input for industrial sectors.

Frédéric Barnaud, Chief Commercial Officer of SEFE, said: “Over the past two decades, we’ve built a strong partnership with ADNOC, and we value our relationship with such a reputable and reliable supplier.

“This new medium-term LNG contract builds on the long-term supply agreement with ADNOC that we signed last year, thereby adding another flexible source of LNG to our portfolio – to the benefit of both Europe’s security of supply and our global market trading activities.”

SEFE, meanwhile, is focused on enhancing Europe’s energy security by diversifying supply chains and securing long-term partnerships with top-tier producers like ADNOC Gas.