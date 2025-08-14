ADNOC Group posts $4.7bn H1 2025 profit as AI boosts operations across six listed companies

ADNOC Group’s six publicly listed companies delivered a combined H1 2025 net profit of AED17.3bn ($4.7bn), supported by a sweeping integration of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across their operations.

At the centre of this transformation is MEERAi, ADNOC’s proprietary AI platform, which provides real-time, data-driven insights to improve decision-making.

Across ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Fertiglobe, and Borouge, AI is optimising processes, reducing emissions, and enhancing customer experiences.

ADNOC Gas

Q2 2025 net income: AED5.1bn ($1.385bn), up 16 per cent YoY

AED5.1bn ($1.385bn), up 16 per cent YoY EBITDA: AED8.3bn ($2.256bn), up 8 per cent

AED8.3bn ($2.256bn), up 8 per cent Interim dividend: AED6.6bn ($1.792bn), up 5 per cent, payable in September

AED6.6bn ($1.792bn), up 5 per cent, payable in September Capital expenditure rose 49 per cent with progress on the $5bn (AED18.36bn) Rich Gas Development Phase 1

Set to join FTSE Index in September following MSCI inclusion

ADNOC Distribution

EBITDA: AED2.08bn ($566m), up 10 per cent YoY

AED2.08bn ($566m), up 10 per cent YoY Net profit: AED1.32bn ($358m), up 12.2 per cent YoY

AED1.32bn ($358m), up 12.2 per cent YoY Added 47 new service stations in H1; raising full-year target to 60–70

Expanded Voyager lubricant exports to over 47 countries

H1 2025 dividend: 10.285 fils per share, payable October

ADNOC Drilling has 47 offshore rigs, one of the largest operational offshore fleets in the world.

ADNOC Drilling

Revenue: AED8.71bn ($2.37bn), up 30 per cent YoY

AED8.71bn ($2.37bn), up 30 per cent YoY EBITDA: AED3.97bn ($1.08bn), up 19 per cent YoY

AED3.97bn ($1.08bn), up 19 per cent YoY Net profit: AED2.54bn ($692m), up 21 per cent YoY

AED2.54bn ($692m), up 21 per cent YoY New contract awards worth AED17.63bn ($4.8bn)

Upgraded full-year guidance: revenue $4.65–4.80bn, net profit $1.375–1.45bn

ADNOC L&S continued to reinforce its long-term earnings potential through strategic fleet expansion against long-term contracts.

ADNOC Logistics & Services

Revenue: AED4.62bn ($1.26bn), up 40 per cent YoY

AED4.62bn ($1.26bn), up 40 per cent YoY EBITDA: AED1.47bn ($400m), up 31 per cent YoY

AED1.47bn ($400m), up 31 per cent YoY Increased 2025 revenue, EBITDA and net income guidance

Annual dividend expected to rise 5 per cent to $287m (AED1.05bn)

Fertiglobe

Revenue: up 14 per cent in Q2 and 20 per cent in H1 YoY

up 14 per cent in Q2 and 20 per cent in H1 YoY Adjusted EBITDA: up 26 per cent in Q2 and 36 per cent in H1

up 26 per cent in Q2 and 36 per cent in H1 At least $100m (AED367m) in H1 dividends proposed

$31m (AED113.7m) share buybacks in Q2; total shareholder return $131m (AED480.5m)

Investing in low-carbon ammonia and expanding downstream capabilities

Borouge

Q2 net profit: $193m (AED709m)

$193m (AED709m) Adjusted EBITDA: $440m (AED1.616bn) in Q2; $1bn (AED3.673bn) in H1

$440m (AED1.616bn) in Q2; $1bn (AED3.673bn) in H1 Plans to increase 2025 dividend to 16.2 fils per share; interim 8.1 fils in September

Delivered $307m (AED1.13bn) in value through AI, digitalisation and technology programmes

The strong half-year performance across all six listed companies reinforces ADNOC’s strategy to combine technological innovation with disciplined growth, positioning it as a progressive global energy leader committed to long-term value creation.