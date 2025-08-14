By Staff Writer

ADNOC Group posts $4.7bn H1 2025 profit as AI boosts operations across six listed companies

From drilling to distribution, AI integration drives record earnings, major project milestones, and higher dividends for ADNOC Group

ADNOC Group’s six publicly listed companies delivered a combined H1 2025 net profit of AED17.3bn ($4.7bn), supported by a sweeping integration of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across their operations.

At the centre of this transformation is MEERAi, ADNOC’s proprietary AI platform, which provides real-time, data-driven insights to improve decision-making.

Across ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Fertiglobe, and Borouge, AI is optimising processes, reducing emissions, and enhancing customer experiences.

ADNOC Gas

  • Q2 2025 net income: AED5.1bn ($1.385bn), up 16 per cent YoY
  • EBITDA: AED8.3bn ($2.256bn), up 8 per cent
  • Interim dividend: AED6.6bn ($1.792bn), up 5 per cent, payable in September
  • Capital expenditure rose 49 per cent with progress on the $5bn (AED18.36bn) Rich Gas Development Phase 1
  • Set to join FTSE Index in September following MSCI inclusion
ADNOC Distribution

  • EBITDA: AED2.08bn ($566m), up 10 per cent YoY
  • Net profit: AED1.32bn ($358m), up 12.2 per cent YoY
  • Added 47 new service stations in H1; raising full-year target to 60–70
  • Expanded Voyager lubricant exports to over 47 countries
  • H1 2025 dividend: 10.285 fils per share, payable October
ADNOC Drilling has 47 offshore rigs, one of the largest operational offshore fleets in the world.

ADNOC Drilling

  • Revenue: AED8.71bn ($2.37bn), up 30 per cent YoY
  • EBITDA: AED3.97bn ($1.08bn), up 19 per cent YoY
  • Net profit: AED2.54bn ($692m), up 21 per cent YoY
  • New contract awards worth AED17.63bn ($4.8bn)
  • Upgraded full-year guidance: revenue $4.65–4.80bn, net profit $1.375–1.45bn
ADNOC L&S continued to reinforce its long-term earnings potential through strategic fleet expansion against long-term contracts.

ADNOC Logistics & Services

  • Revenue: AED4.62bn ($1.26bn), up 40 per cent YoY
  • EBITDA: AED1.47bn ($400m), up 31 per cent YoY
  • Increased 2025 revenue, EBITDA and net income guidance
  • Annual dividend expected to rise 5 per cent to $287m (AED1.05bn)
Fertiglobe

  • Revenue: up 14 per cent in Q2 and 20 per cent in H1 YoY
  • Adjusted EBITDA: up 26 per cent in Q2 and 36 per cent in H1
  • At least $100m (AED367m) in H1 dividends proposed
  • $31m (AED113.7m) share buybacks in Q2; total shareholder return $131m (AED480.5m)
  • Investing in low-carbon ammonia and expanding downstream capabilities
Borouge

  • Q2 net profit: $193m (AED709m)
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $440m (AED1.616bn) in Q2; $1bn (AED3.673bn) in H1
  • Plans to increase 2025 dividend to 16.2 fils per share; interim 8.1 fils in September
  • Delivered $307m (AED1.13bn) in value through AI, digitalisation and technology programmes

The strong half-year performance across all six listed companies reinforces ADNOC’s strategy to combine technological innovation with disciplined growth, positioning it as a progressive global energy leader committed to long-term value creation.

