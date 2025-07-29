Dubai’s DEWA processes 7.2 million digital transactions in first half of 2025

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has processed more than 7.2 million transactions across its digital platforms during the first half of 2025, achieving a digital service adoption rate of 99.5 per cent.

The transactions were distributed across multiple channels: 1.1 million through the DEWA website, 2.6 million via the smart app, and 3.5 million through partner-supported platforms.

DEWA’s digital excellence reaches new heights

The utility completed more than 100 integration projects with 65 government and private organisations by the end of June 2025.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said: “In line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue our tireless efforts to enhance the quality of digital life and accelerate the digital transformation process in DEWA and the emirate of Dubai.

“We are keen to advance our leadership in employing AI innovation and the latest technologies to provide more efficient, effective and quality services, and to develop innovative digital solutions that enhance the experience and happiness of stakeholders, helping to reduce their carbon footprint and supporting sustainability efforts.”

“At DEWA, we have a secure and advanced digital infrastructure that keeps pace with our ambitions for digital transformation and our efforts to make Dubai a global centre for innovation and technology. We adopt the ‘Services 360’ policy in all our services to reduce procedures, achieve zero bureaucracy and help to establish a leading global system in government work,” Al Tayer added.

DEWA operates a comprehensive ecosystem of digital channels, including its website, smart app and customer care centre systems. All platforms operate through green data centres that rely entirely on clean energy.

The utility provides services through Rammas, its virtual employee supported by ChatGPT. Rammas is available across multiple platforms, including DEWA’s website, smart app, Facebook page, Google Home, service robots, WhatsApp Business at 04-601 9999 and Amazon’s Alexa.