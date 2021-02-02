Dubai takes delivery of first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Tuesday announced that the first shipment of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has arrived from India at Dubai International Airport.

DHA said it will be making the AstraZeneca vaccine available in the emirate as part of its commitment to provide the public a choice of different vaccines.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the latest addition to the list of Covid-19 vaccines offered by DHA, which also include the Pfizer- BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines.

The vaccines are being provided as part of Dubai’s comprehensive vaccination drive launched in December.

More than 120 vaccination centres have been set up to administer the vaccines and DHA said it is in the process of setting up more centres in the coming weeks to accommodate the growing demand for vaccination.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available at the One Central Vaccination Centre for all Emiratis aged between 18 and 60 as well as people of determination and people with chronic diseases between the ages of 18 and 60, provided they have a valid Dubai visa.

She noted that the vaccine will also be available to frontline personnel and vital sector workers from both the public and private sectors at the vaccination field centre.

In December, Dubai said it aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its population with the coronavirus shot by the end of this year.

Dubai, home to more than 3.3 million people, started a free vaccination campaign, which in the first phase is targeting senior citizens and residents aged 60 and above.

The second phase is set to begin in April, and would be open to all citizens and residents.