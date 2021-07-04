Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures for citizens and residents

Abu Dhabi has updated its travel procedures for citizens and residents returning from abroad.

The measures were announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Sunday night and will take effect from Monday.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day six. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six.

The protocol applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on the Alhosn app.

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days six and 12. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.

On Friday Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH), announced the launch of the first coronavirus contact tracing system in the region.

The Contact Tracing Assistant System is designed to conduct a virtual chat with positive Covid-19 cases and aims to expand the scope of virus investigations to be more comprehensive and to speed up communication.