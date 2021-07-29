By Staff writer

Abu Dhabi updates travel green list, eight countries added, 12 removed

Authorities in the UAE have warned residents to stick to countries on the green list when planning trips abroad

Vaccinated travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi must take a PCR test.

Abu Dhabi has reduced the number of destinations on its quarantine-free travel green list, dropping from 35 earlier this month, to 31.

In its latest update, which was released on the Department of Culture and Tourism’s website, eight countries were added to the list, but a further 12 were removed, largely as a result of the continued spread of the Delta variant.

Countries added include Bahrain, Brunei, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Maldives, Poland, Serbia and Ukraine.

It means travellers arriving in the UAE capital from these destinations will not have to self-isolate.

Countries removed include Azerbaijan, Denmark, France, Iceland, Jordan, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Ireland, Sweden, Turkmenistan and Vatican City.

The changes will come into effect from July 31, according to the update.

Updated Abu Dhabi travel list: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Israel, Italy, Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Province of China, Ukraine, United States of America.

Meanwhile, UAE authorities have urged travellers to stick with green list countries when planning trips abroad.

An update from NCEMA on its Twitter feed said: “We recommend that travellers follow travel protocols to ensure their health & safety, such as travel to green listed countries, enquiring about the spread of infection at destination, comply with precautionary measures as stipulated by WHO & to get health insurance covering Covid-19.”

