UAE pharma major returns to profitability for first time in three years

UAE-based pharmaceuticals major Julphar has announced that it returned to profitability in the second quarter of 2021 for the first time in three years.

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, also known as Julphar, said it generated AED221.3 million in sales during Q2, a 30 percent increase from Q2 2020.

The company said the positive trajectory has been fuelled by the revenue growth of high margin products and the manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccine Hayat-Vax, combined with the positive effects of implemented cost saving measures.

The successful re-entry into core markets such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait also continued in the past quarter, Julphar added in a statement.

Progress in the divestment of non-core activities as well as a one-time gain from the settlement of past outstanding balances with distributors have also contributed to the company’s return to profitability.

Additionally, the company strengthened its balance sheet position and reduced its liabilities by AED309 million , driven by the settlement of previous customer obligations, the restructuring of the bank loans and the divestment of non-core activities, the statement said, adding that net profit from continuing operations for the period totalled AED67.3 million.

Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of Julphar, said: “I am pleased to say that we have done exceptionally well during the first half of the year. The recovery of Julphar has been consistent and steady, and it is encouraging to witness the return to profitability which is testament to the management’s unwavering focus on not only recovering our leadership position, but also unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

Dr Essam Mohamed, CEO of Julphar, added: “Our financial performance this quarter confirms the progress of Julphar’s financial turnaround, which we have been working towards as part of our vision to be a leader in pharmaceuticals serving those in need in the MENA region and beyond.

“In addition to the re-establishment of Julphar in our key markets, we are very proud of our role in manufacturing the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine Hayat-Vax, which marks a significant contribution to the health and well-being of people and, on a larger scale, the sustained economic recovery.”

Looking ahead, Julphar said it remains focused on expanding sales activities in key markets to increase market share with its existing portfolio.