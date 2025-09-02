Saudi Arabia reports 246 workplace injuries per 100,000; stress tops health concerns

Stress is the top health concern for workers in Saudi Arabia , while more than 95 per cent have access to healthcare in the Kingdom.

The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has released the findings of its 2024 Health and Safety at Workplace Statistics bulletin, providing a detailed snapshot of occupational conditions across Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, the occupational injury rate among workers aged 15 and older reached 245.7 non-fatal injuries and 1.1 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers, excluding road traffic accidents.

Survey responses revealed that 39 per cent of workers received training on occupational health and safety procedures, while 40.4 per cent had access to a dedicated health and safety management office at their workplace.

In addition, 32.2 per cent underwent periodic medical examinations provided by their employers.

The bulletin also highlighted workplace exposure risks: 5.4 per cent of workers reported operating dangerous machinery, 2.1 per cent handled chemicals, and 1 per cent were exposed to heavy metals.

Healthcare access was found to be strong, with 95 per cent of workers reporting coverage for basic health services.

Over the past 12 months, the most common work-related health issue was stress, affecting 2.1 per cent of workers, followed by eye and vision problems at 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, 79.5 per cent of workers reported not experiencing any work-related health problems.

GASTAT clarified that the estimates are based on self-reported data collected through household field visits during the 2024 National Health Survey.

Occupational injury rates were calculated separately, using registry data from the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, combined with GASTAT’s 2024 population estimates.

The findings provide critical insight into worker safety, training and health outcomes, underscoring both areas of strength and those requiring greater focus in Saudi Arabia’s labour market.

Saudi Safety Snapshot 2024