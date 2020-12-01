UAE President sets out priorities for future after coronavirus

The UAE is focusing on developing applications that support remote work in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while renewable energy, food security, women empowerment and youth protection are priorities for the country going forward, according to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa also said the UAE is keen to nurture a future generation of qualified Emiratis, as well as attracting high-calibre foreign talent.

The President called on the people of the UAE to look to the future with optimism and contribute with ideas and visions that will help the country achieve further progress across all sectors.

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, he said that the UAE will become the “first in the world in global indicators for well-being, happiness and quality of life” by 2071.

“Looking to the future with optimism, anticipating its horizons, and pre-planning its paths is an authentic Emirati approach,” he said in comments published by state news agency WAM.

Sheikh Khalifa stressed that building the future is paramount and that creating a successful future requires a clear vision, an early anticipation of opportunities and challenges and the courage in decision-making.

He highlighted government development, scientific research, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, smart systems and the digital economy as key drivers of future success while adding that the UAE is also focused on developing the applications that support remote work, renewable energy, food security, women empowerment and youth protection.

On the country’s economic achievements, the President hailed the “resilience of our economy and its high ability to confront economic shocks and fluctuations, as well as global challenges”.

He added that the country has taken “accelerated steps” in the fields of nuclear and renewable energy by operating the Barakah plant for the production of peaceful nuclear energy while the UAE has also secured a leading position in the space sector by launching Hope Probe to Mars.

On the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the UAE, through its strict precautionary measures and an effective national sterilisation programme, was successful at controlling the spread of the virus.

He said that despite the significant losses in life and finances, the pandemic has revealed “the efficiency of our healthcare system” which enabled the nation to move easily towards remote work and education.

“In this respect, we extend our deepest appreciation to the dedicated workers; for a crisis well managed, for a decisive confrontation of the pandemic, for the preservation of the nation’s security, for the protection of its economy, for safeguarding the wellbeing of its community, and for ensuring the sustainability of the educational process,” he said.