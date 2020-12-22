Middle East nations close borders over fears of mutant virus

Countries in the Middle East moved to shutter borders on Monday amid fears over the fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus that the UK has said is “out of control.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman halted international flights and closed borders for a week, while Israel won’t allow foreigners – with the exception of diplomats – to enter the country. Israelis returning from the UK, Denmark and South Africa will be sent to government-run quarantine sites.

United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways temporally halted flights with the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman effective immediately to “curb the spread” of the virus, state-run WAM reported.

An Etihad spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers and crew is Etihad’s highest priority and we regret any inconvenience the suspension may cause. We will work closely with impacted guests to notify them of the suspension and help them rearrange their travel plans.”

Etihad said it’d require all passengers from the UK to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours validity of their flight departure from December 24.

While the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 pandemic has outlined quarantine guidelines for international arrivals to the UAE capital, which includes: a PCR test to be taken on arrival, followed by which passengers must register under the quarantine system and be provided with a wrist band which must be worn for a two-week period; quarantine can be undertaken at home, in a hotel or in accommodation provided by medical authorities; a second PCR test must be taken after 12 days; if this is negative, 14 days after arriving in Abu Dhabi, the wristband can be removed and the quarantine period can end.

Passengers must also download the Al Hosn app and wear face masks and gloves while in the airport.

A statement on the Abu Dhabi Airports website said: “These measures have been implemented to ensure everyone’s health, safety and wellbeing. We urge you to closely adhere to these procedures. Violating them will result in penalties and fines issued by the government of Abu Dhabi.”

Air traffic between the UK and Dubai had been expected to climb by a third in December following the creation of a travel corridor.

All major stock indexes in the region dropped, in line with global markets. Dubai’s main equities index led the losses, slumping the most in more than seven months, on concerns that additional travel curbs may inflict further damage on the emirate’s tourism sector.

In Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria halted all flights to and from the UK. Tunisia also suspended flights to and from Australia and South Africa. Sudan banned inbound flights from UK., Holland and South Africa.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia said on Monday it will halt flights from Morocco to the UK until further notice.