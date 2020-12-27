Oman to reopen borders with strict coronavirus guidelines

Oman is to reopen its land, air and sea borders from Tuesday (December 29), according to a social media posting from the sultanate’s government.

The Supreme Committee in charge of overseeing developments resulting from the spread of Covid-19 last week announced that international travel would be temporarily suspended for a period of seven days amid growing fears about a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus, which appeared in the United Kingdom.

Travellers to Oman must show a negative virus test conducted within 72 hours before entering the country and must have health insurance, according to the country’s supreme committee. All travelers must submit to a seven-day quarantine and take another test on the eighth day after their arrival.

In October, the Omani government reopened the country’s land borders with neighbouring countries to citizens and residents travelling to or from the sultanate and who have passed a series of Covid-19 tests. International commercial flights also resumed from the sultanate’s airports on October 1.

Earlier this month, Oman announced that it will allow the import and use of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 16.