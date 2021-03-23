Kuwait announces easing of nationwide coronavirus curfew

Kuwait has relaxed its nationwide curfew and eased some restrictions across the country.

From Tuesday it was agreed that the curfew would start from 6pm and end at 5am, according to Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser.

The cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, instructed that restaurants and cafes were free to offer home-delivery services during the curfew time from 6pm to 10pm, also from Tuesday.

And members of the public are now permitted to practice outdoor exercises and walk in their residential areas from 6pm to 8pm provided that they wear masks and abide by social distancing rules.

While people arriving into the country, who were inoculated by one of the vaccines approved in Kuwait, and students, who are Kuwaitis, illegal residents or children of Kuwait mothers, are exempt from the compulsory institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, a higher ministerial committee has been formed to study the required measures to pave the way for the reopening and students returning to schools.

Kuwait has reported over 220,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the global pandemic, while the death toll in the country is over 1,200.