How Sheikh Hamdan leaves a legacy of giving and humanitarian work

The UAE is mourning the death of Deputy Dubai Ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away earlier on Wednesday, aged 76.

Sheikh Hamdan, who was laid to rest at the Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai after funeral prayers were offered at Zabeel Mosque, was known for his passion for giving and humanitarian work, most notably in poor and marginalised areas, according to state news agency WAM.

This led the annual summit of the African Union in 2009 dedicating a session to honour him, attended by Presidents of nearly 50 states after he was instrumental in providing tens of thousands of poor people with health and education services.

His charity activities were not limited to the African continent but reached out to Europe, America and Australia where he was always keen to support new Muslims and the Muslim community and established numerous schools to teach the Islamic Sharia, WAM added.

Sheikh Hamdan also ordered the establishment of numerous medical, health and educational projects across the Arab world, as well as the construction of mosques, schools, hospitals, vocational centres and Holy Quran recital centres.

He also dispatched rescue and humanitarian campaigns for needy families, supported orphans, and organised Ramadan Iftar, Eid clothing and school material provision campaigns.

On the local front, the aid provided by the Al Maktoum Foundation, under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan, added greatly to the UAE’s humanitarian efforts.

Video: @HamdanMohammed and @MaktoumMohammed carry the body of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum to his final resting place in Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/eBiPuZOREn — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 24, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan supported education at all levels through the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, which was launched in 1998. The award has become a leading international award in the areas of education, creativity and innovation, especially following the launch of the UNESCO-Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Prize.

Under the same framework, Sheikh Hamdan established the Al Maktoum Engineering and Technology College in Tanzania in 2010 and the Al Maktoum Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies in Scotland.

Sheikh Hamdan also allocated a fixed annual financial support package for the International University of Africa, in recognition of its major role in the field of higher education in Africa and attracting graduates from the African branches of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools.

He was also a key donor to the Palestinian Children’s Fund, which offers medical and humanitarian services for Palestinian children, both inside and outside Palestine.

Pictures: @HamdanMohammed and @MaktoumMohammed carry the body of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum to his final resting place in Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/1CD93vJqYt — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 24, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan was born in 1945, the second son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He was appointed the Minister of Finance during the formation of the first UAE Cabinet in December 1971, and remained in this position until his death.

He made pivotal contributions in formulating financial policies that met the requirements of the UAE’s sustainable economic and social development, according to a statement from the ministry.

He was also known for his interest in humanitarian work and his passion for culture, literature and science.

He chaired numerous authorities and prominent government institutions including Dubai Municipality, the Al Maktoum Foundation, the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), the Dubai Natural Gas Company Limited (Dugas), Emirates Global Aluminium, the ENOC Processing Company and the OilFields Supply Centre.