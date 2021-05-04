Kuwait declares travel ban for nationals not vaccinated against coronavirus

The Kuwaiti government has declared a travel ban on citizens not vaccinated against coronavirus as non-Kuwaitis are still prevented from entering the country.

The ban, announced on Monday, begins May 22 for Kuwaiti citizens who have not received the vaccine.

It includes Kuwait’s first degree relatives and domestic help. Young people not included in the vaccination campaign are exempted from the ban. Kuwait’s Cabinet allowed the entry of citizens who own licensed cattle via sea and land borders and other cases which were not mentioned in the statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

This comes as non-Kuwaitis continue to be prevented from entering the country.

The announcement was made during a meeting held at Seif Palace, under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, said Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohamad Al-Sabah, in a statement following the session.

During the meeting, the Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet on the latest developments in the global situation of the coronavirus especially the spread of India’s mutant strain.

He also informed the ministers on the latest developments of the coronavirus in Kuwait, outlining the number of infections, recoveries and deaths in the country and the preventive measures taken to monitor and ensure the prevention of entry and spread of the Indian new strain into the country.

Kuwait has had 1,246 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 12 deaths-recovery is at 1,361 according to the latest figures by the country’s Ministry of Health.

Al-Sabah noting that the ministry is continuing the vaccination campaign which is witnessing a high turnout.

The Cabinet called on all citizens and expats to be cautious, stressing that abiding by measures and upgrading awareness with health authorities to accelerate vaccination ensure the safety of both citizens and expats.