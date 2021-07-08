Dubai port fire brought under control after explosion rocks trade hub

A container ship caught fire in Dubai at one of the region’s biggest ports, causing an explosion that rocked the city just after midnight local time.

The fire at Jebel Ali Port – the largest in the Middle East and a key centre for trade in the United Arab Emirates – is under control and no causalities have been reported, authorities said. The incident occurred on board a ship with a capacity of 130 containers.

Authorities are investigating the caus. Dubai Police said the fire may have been caused by “friction or high temperature”, and no radioactive materials were on board.

A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/oMTaJhgEYd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption,” Dubai Media Office said, citing Jebel Ali Port authorities.

The port is operated by DP World, which wasn’t immediately available for further comment when contacted by Bloomberg.