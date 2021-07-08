By Bloomberg

More of this topic

Posted inCulture & Society

Dubai port fire brought under control after explosion rocks trade hub

Fire at Jebel Ali Port was brought under control with no reported casualties

By Bloomberg
Director general of Dubai Civil Defence Major General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi.

Director general of Dubai Civil Defence Major General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi.

A container ship caught fire in Dubai at one of the region’s biggest ports, causing an explosion that rocked the city just after midnight local time.

The fire at Jebel Ali Port – the largest in the Middle East and a key centre for trade in the United Arab Emirates – is under control and no causalities have been reported, authorities said. The incident occurred on board a ship with a capacity of 130 containers.

Authorities are investigating the caus. Dubai Police said the fire may have been caused by “friction or high temperature”, and no radioactive materials were on board.

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption,” Dubai Media Office said, citing Jebel Ali Port authorities.

The port is operated by DP World, which wasn’t immediately available for further comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.