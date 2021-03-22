ITP Live Conference to focus on power of female influence

This year’s ITP Live Conference, will focus on the Power of Female Influence in celebration of International Women’s Day. The conference, which will also be live-streamed, will feature a diverse range of female content creators across different industries discussing their successes as well as challenges they have faced. The conference will take place on Tue, March 30 at VOX Cinemas in Mall of the Emirates.

In partnership with UN Women, the conference will feature a keynote session with Susanne Mikhail Eldhagen, UN Women Regional Director for the Arab States. Key moments with Susanne will include her thoughts on why gender equality is pure common sense, why content needs women, and why women’s empowerment is the number one priority for all of us in 2021: “Social media is incredibly important to advance women’s leadership. This direct communication can showcase women’s contribution to inclusive, equitable and sustainable economies, and offers tools for women to empower themselves economically and socially. Digital communication also connects women, and provides a platform to address common challenges to women’s full participation in public life”.

Following all Covid-19 safety protocols, the conference will be a hybrid event featuring live and pre-recorded speakers as well as individual sessions and group panel discussions. Panel topics include the female journey from content creator to CEO, how female influencers deal with cyber hate and harassment, and the women who have contributed to the success of key female CEOs and celebrities.

An exciting group of female influencers – both regional and international – will participate in the conference. Featured international speakers include: Olivia Culpo, leading American fashion and beauty influencer; Amanda Cerny, American content creator-turned-actress; Anjula Acharia, Priyanka Chopra’s manager and an investor in female-founded companies Bumble and ClassPass.

Featured regional speakers include Jessica Kahawaty, a Lebanese Australian content creator and humanitarian who co-founded a successful food delivery startup; Layla Kardan, a Dubai-based music artist and singer; Marriam Mossalli, Founder of Niche Arabia, The Saudi Style Council and Author of Under The Abaya; Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest and Nada Baeshan, Saudi fashion entrepreneur.

To RSVP for in-person or online attendance, click the link here.