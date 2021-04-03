How Dubai seeks to become major player in global creative industry

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday launched a new initiative to make the emirate a major player of the global creative economy.

Under the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, Dubai aims to increase the number of creative firms from 8,000 to 15,000 over the next five years, according to a series of tweets by Sheikh Mohammed.

The number of creative professionals working in Dubai will jump from 70,000 to 150,000 in the same period, he said.

Dubai also aims to increase the contribution of the creative economy to the country’s GDP from 2.6 percent to 5 percent and launch new creative zones in content, design and arts.

“Innovation is an integral part of our economy, lifestyle and future,” said Sheikh Mohammed (pictured below) in another tweet.

The creative economy covers a wide range of subjects including publishing, writing, audio-visual and print media such as cinema, music and video, as well as artistic and cultural industries, cultural heritage museums, historical sites, archives, events, libraries and the software and videogame sector.

The new strategy also includes creating the legislative and investment environment necessary for the planned growth, another tweet said, adding that it aims to increase the emirate’s “attractiveness to innovators, investors and entrepreneurs”.

In 2019, Dubai Media City announced the launch of ON.DXB, a new regional festival designed to support growth and talent development in the media, entertainment and content development industries.

An initiative of Dubai Media City in cooperation with the Dubai Film and TV Commission, the new festival aims to stimulate business development and partnership building within the wider industry ecosystem and enhance Dubai’s status as a global and regional capital for major companies and talent.