Dubai’s creative economy plan to boost jobs to 150,000 is a ‘talent magnet’

The initiative to increase the number of Dubai’s creative firms will attract thousands highly-trained talent to the city at a time when the industry has been squeezed globally on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic, industry stakeholders agreed.

Launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday, the initiative will see the number of jobs in the creative industry rise to 150,000 – from 70,000 – within five years. The number of firms is set to rise from 8,000 to 15,000 over the next five years.

Given the current squeeze on creative enterprises globally, “this initiative is most welcome,” said Mark Fiddes, a consulting creative director based in Dubai.

“The open arms approach of the UAE will act as a talent magnet to thousands of highly trained, highly motivated creative people looking for genuine opportunity. Moreover, creativity always thrives on optimism, and Dubai has that resource in abundance,” said Fiddes.

“It also makes sense from a historical perspective. The new trade routes between East and West are no longer in silks and spices but ideas. Dubai is where this ‘innovation exchange’ happens. With this kind of cultural richness and diversity comes lasting growth,” he continued.

The initiative falls under the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which also includes creating the legislative and investment environment necessary for the planned growth, outlined Sheikh Mohammed in a tweet adding that it aims to increase the emirate’s “attractiveness to innovators, investors and entrepreneurs”.

“The Dubai Creative Economy Strategy to transform Dubai into the world’s creative economic capital is a continuation of our leadership’s vision to create a knowledge and innovation-based economy,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City.

“For two decades, Dubai Media City has played a key role in realising this ambition, generating new jobs and opportunities to diversify the economy and position the emirate as a talent hub,” he continued.

Dubai also aims to increase the contribution of the creative economy to the country’s GDP from 2.6 percent to 5 percent and launch new creative zones in content, design and arts.

“From sustainable cities that accelerate green transformations to human-centric experiences that promote productivity and wellbeing, demand for highly-skilled creative talent across architecture, fashion, art and design is rising exponentially,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District (d3).

The creative economy covers a wide range of subjects including publishing, writing, audio-visual and print media such as cinema, music and video, as well as artistic and cultural industries, cultural heritage museums, historical sites, archives, events, libraries and the software and videogame sector.

“While we are proud to be a global hub for media and content creation, we never rest on our laurels and will continue to find new ways to attract global companies and nurture local talent to empower the UAE’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Al Suwaidi.

“The creative economy is an engine of growth and we are committed to enhancing it by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and a business-friendly environment that positions Dubai’s as a global hub for talent, investment and creative innovation,” he added.