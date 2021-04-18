Comedy festival to deliver healthy dose of laughter to Dubai

If it’s true what they say that laughter is the best medicine, then Dubai is ready to banish those Covid-19 blues with a healthy dose of comedy.

While there may not have been much to smile about over the last 12 months, Mohammed Feras Arayqat, director retail registration, retail and strategic alliances, Dubai Tourism, is confident the emirate’s 10-day comedy festival, from May 13 to 22, will lift spirits.

He told Arabian Business: “We will look forward to a lot of fun and laughter, a lot of good times during the comedy festival. Especially during these times, who wouldn’t want to attend a comedy show, just to switch off and forget about Covid for a while.”

The city-wide takeover, which is being presented by Dubai Calendar and produced by BRAG, Live Nation and Dxb Live, will take place as ‘in-person’ events in multiple hotspots across the city, including Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Opera.

“The events sector in general across the world has been deeply impacted by the pandemic and obviously we are trying with our utmost efforts to re-enforce Dubai’s reputation as a global events destination,” said Arayqat.

“As long as we ensure that all the stakeholders and organisers are adhering to the protocols and all safety measures are being taken and are in place, I think this will be a great step in the right direction for Dubai.”

He added that venues would be operating as per government restrictions, currently detailed at 70 percent capacity, while he added there would be contactless payments as much as possible and face masks will continue to be worn.

Although the line-up is still to be announced, Arayqat promised a packed itinerary of “regional and international comedians”.

And given Dubai’s reputation as a safe destination, he said attracting talent to perform wasn’t a difficult job.

He said: “Lots of countries are still suffering from lockdowns and really strict measures when it comes to even operating in any business. Dubai has been attracting international performers just to even come and take vacations here, not even to perform.”

Arayqat said the comedy festival is one of 18 events being staged this year, including the recently completed Dubai Shopping Festival, the Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Restaurant Week and Dubai Summer Surprises, as well as celebrations to mark the UAE’s golden jubilee later this year.

“There’s a lot to look forward to through to the end of the year,” he said.