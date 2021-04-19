Arabian Business Arabic strengthens Saudi focus with new editor-in-chief and relocation to Riyadh

Arabian Business, the region’s leading source of business insight, analysis and opinion, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new editor-in-chief for its Arabic language magazine and website – which coincides with a move to new headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Alayed joins the brand after 15 highly successful years as a reporter and section editor with esteemed newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, and he will be leading the development of Arabian Business Arabic as it begins a new chapter in the kingdom. Although the business scene in Saudi Arabia has long been a central component of the title’s editorial coverage, moving the Arabic-language team to Riyadh is a reflection of Saudi’s increasing economic dynamism and influence, and a means of serving the title’s growing regional and global audience.

As editor-in-chief, Mohammed Alayed will bring a wealth of on-the-ground knowledge on the Saudi business scene, as well as long-standing relationships with its prime movers – be they policy makers, business owners, entrepreneurs or leading executives. He will ensure that Arabian Business Arabic will continue to deliver its customary blend of in-depth interviews, insightful features, impactful opinion and authoritative commentary from across the Gulf region, only with a tighter focus on the kingdom’s opportunities, challenges and personalities.

“Saudi Arabia is not only one of the largest and most significant economies in the Middle East, it is witnessing a qualitative and quantitative economic shift as outlined by Vision 2030 – the first of its results have already begun to emerge. It is logical that Arabian Business would intensify its presence in the kingdom and be closer to these events and the people shaping them.

“It is an absolute honour to lead the team bringing these stories to the Arabian Business audience – both those who have been following the title for years and the new readers we will be seeking to attract in the coming weeks and months” – Mohammed Alayed, editor-in-chief.

The Arabian Business Arabic team will now be based in Bahrain Tower on Riyadh’s King Fahad Road, which is the Saudi headquarters of parent company ITP Media Group.

“The appointment of Mohammed and the move to a new, dedicated office in Saudi Arabia comes at the ideal time. Saudi is perhaps the most exciting business story in the world right now, with the necessary ambition, vision and means to emerge as a global powerhouse in a number of industry sectors – from renewable energy to tourism and sport. With the Arabian Business English team remaining in Dubai, the title will now be able to draw on reporting resources in two of the most significant business hubs in the Arab World. After 20 years of innovation and evolution, the next chapter in the Arabian Business story is set to be the most exciting one yet” – Eddie Taylor, Publisher, Arabian Business Group.