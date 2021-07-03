Dubai seeks to attract more international players in new media push

Dubai is embarking on a new push to attract regional and international media companies to the emirate as part of wider plans to drive economic growth.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Media Council, chaired its first meeting following the recent approval by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed directed the newly formed council to develop a new integrated strategy for the development of the media industry to raise the sector’s role as a driver of Dubai’s growth, innovation and economic achievement.

The new plan will also seek to attract more regional and international media organisations to reinforce the city’s status as a global media hub, a statement said.

“At a time when the current exceptional circumstances combined with emerging technologies are bringing sweeping changes across the global economy, Dubai’s media sector should explore ways of turning challenges into strategic growth opportunities and place itself in a position to enhance its international leadership in the future,” he said.

The chairman said the strategy will be aligned with the leadership’s broader vision for Dubai’s growth, especially its objective of transforming the city into the world’s best place to live and work.

The meeting also discussed the creation of key performance indicators for each government media entity based on international best practices while also developing plans to advance digital media growth.

The strategy will also seek to foster young talent and give them opportunities to contribute to the media industry’s progress and advance the development of government communications, the statement added.