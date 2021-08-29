Summer subscription offer: Two days left to unlock exclusive Arabian Business content with 30% discount

There are just two days left for Arabian Business readers to take advantage of our amazing summer sale and receive 30 percent off an all-access annual subscription.

For just $39.89, you can access our market-leading blend of news, features, analysis and commentary on the region’s business and economic landscape for a full year.

When you subscribe, you’ll gain access to exclusive columns from globally renowned writers and thought leaders and stream “On Demand” footage from our market leading AB Forums. You’ll also qualify for invitations to future awards, conferences and events.

In addition to that, when you subscribe before August 31, you’ll also receive a limited edition, complimentary Arabian Business power pack.

To take advantage of this limited offer, go to: www.arabianbusiness.com/subscriptions/index.html select All Access – Annual, register your email address if you have not already, and subscribe.