Dubai Media Council wraps up UK tour to strengthen global media strategy

The Dubai Media Council has concluded the UK visit of its Media Leadership Programme, marking a key step in efforts to build globally aligned media capabilities across Dubai’s government ecosystem.

The week-long visit brought together 25 participants from various Dubai government entities, forming the inaugural cohort of the programme launched earlier this year by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The initiative aims to develop a new generation of media leaders capable of shaping narratives that reflect Dubai’s global standing.

During the visit, participants engaged in sessions and site visits focused on media trust, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and international communication strategy. Institutions visited included the Financial Times, Sky News, Google, the Thomson Foundation, and the policy platform Apolitical.

Highlights of the tour included a keynote on nation branding by the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign, as well as a session with the Thomson Foundation on global media development. At Google, discussions centred on the future of information in the digital age.

Participants also met with senior diplomats and former UK government communication officials to explore best practices in strategic messaging and public trust. The programme provided insight into how leading institutions are adapting to global shifts while maintaining high professional standards.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said in a statement, “The Media Leadership Programme is a key element in our strategy to raise Dubai’s global media profile by cultivating leadership talent capable of shaping powerful, future-ready narratives that can contribute to the emirate’s development journey.”

“The UK engagement featured in-depth discussions designed to provide insights that not only help strengthen Dubai’s government communication and media competencies but also reinforce the city’s position as a leading voice in the international media landscape.”

She also added, “Apart from knowledge exchange, the tour aimed to build a strong network of collaboration with global players who can support Dubai’s vision for media excellence and align communication strategies with evolving global standards.”

Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management at the Dubai Media Council, added as well, “The tour provided the Media Leadership Programme participants a unique understanding of how institutions can adapt to change while staying rooted in the highest professional standards.”

“From strategic diplomacy to data-driven storytelling, the ideas shared during this tour will support the programme’s objective of developing a new generation of media leaders who are equipped to navigate global shifts with confidence and clarity.”

The Media Leadership Programme was launched in January as part of the Council’s efforts to strengthen the media sector’s contribution to Dubai’s development journey. It includes both local and international engagements aimed at enhancing the capabilities of government communication leaders.