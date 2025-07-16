Esports to power up $205bn global gaming market by 2026

Esports is no longer just a niche—it’s a global force shaping the future of entertainment and the digital economy, according to new insights from the Esports World Cup Foundation .

Fuelled by rapid advancements in technology, high-speed internet, and a new generation of gaming platforms, esports has emerged as one of the world’s most influential entertainment sectors.

In 2022, the number of esports fans surpassed 530m, while more than 3.4bn people globally engage in video gaming, highlighting the massive cultural footprint of interactive entertainment.

Esports industry growth

The financials tell a compelling story:

The global gaming market exceeded $184bn in revenue in 2023

The esports segment alone is valued at $4.3bn in 2024, with significant headroom for growth

By 2026, total gaming revenues are projected to reach $205.4bn, cementing esports as a major pillar of the digital economy

Live-streaming platforms, professional tournaments, and high-profile sponsorships are helping turn esports into global spectacles. At the same time, rising investment in infrastructure, talent development, and international tournaments is accelerating job creation and new economic opportunities within the sector.

As the world becomes increasingly digitised, esports stands at the intersection of technology, entertainment, and innovation—reshaping how billions engage, compete, and connect online.