Multiply Group lights up the world to unite out-of-home firms to form UAE media powerhouse

Multiply Group has launched Multiply Media Group (MMG) as it unites three market-leading out-of-home (OOH) companies under its portfolio to create a new UAE media powerhouse.

The combination of BackLite Media, Viola Media and Media 247 under Multiply Media Group represents a significant move that will shape the future of tech-enabled media in the UAE and beyond.

The scale of MMG includes 3,000 advertising units across the UAE, including more than 75 premium assets on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, which are backed by long-term partnership agreements with the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) (Mada Media) in Dubai and The Department of Municipalities & Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi.

Samia Bouazza, GCEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said: “The launch of Multiply Media Group represents the most significant media consolidations in the UAE. By bringing together market-leading media assets under a single AI and tech-driven group, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and shareholder returns.

“MMG lays a strong foundation for our global ambitions and forward-looking investment strategy.”

MMG was launched at the World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) Annual Congress in Mexico City, and simultaneously it lit up the world through a global takeover across key DOOH media, illuminating cities and screens worldwide with its bold presence.

The move reflects the global expansion of Multiply Group, the $7.2bn holding company, which is part of IHC, the most valuable holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of more than $240bn.

The newly consolidated group will serve as a launchpad to capture regional and international opportunities arising in the media sector through MMG portfolio businesses.

MMG will drive performance and innovation across the OOH media sector, reshaping the UAE’s media landscape through scale, AI, and strategic partnerships.

To achieve its mission, MMG will invest in high-potential media assets, catalyse growth with innovation and create synergies across its portfolio through strategic investments.

Jawad Hassan, Head of Media and Communications Vertical at Multiply Group, said: “For several years, Multiply Group’s ambitious growth strategy for the media sector has taken us from an integrated portfolio of three industry leaders to a media powerhouse with vast potential to redefine the entire regional media landscape in ways that will bring immediate impact and long-term value for clients.

“Through MMG, we stand ready to embrace the emerging trends in our industry, particularly the transformative role of AI, and we will continually look to invest in technologies that enable us to create dynamic and innovative campaigns.”

James Bicknell, CEO of Multiply Media Group, said: “Multiply Media Group launches as a transformative force in out of home media — a powerhouse that unites some of the region’s most strategic media assets under one bold vision.

“With MMG, we are not simply scaling up — we are scaling intelligently. Our mandate is clear: deliver context at scale, and reach audiences where it truly matters, when it matters most. MMG is engineered to be agile, data-led, and deeply integrated, enabling our clients to engage audiences with greater relevance, responsiveness, and resonance than ever before.

“This is more than media — it’s momentum.”

We have officially launched, establishing a new benchmark in the OOH media industry. Headquartered in the UAE and structured for global scale, MMG unites the region’s most impactful OOH networks under one future-focused entity. #MMGGlobal #MultiplyMediaGroup #ExponentialPotential pic.twitter.com/nUswhnHsjo — Multiply Media Group (@_MMGGlobal) June 5, 2025

The launch of MMG follows a recent strategic agreement between Multiply Group’s media vertical and Al Arabia, Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) to create a joint venture to invest in the global out-of-home advertising sector.

Multiply Group, also announced a recent Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Media Company (SMC) – with these two strategic moves underscoring the global expansion potential of Multiply’s portfolio brands.

Multiply Group’s other media holdings include Yieldmo, a contextual mobile ads platform, and Firefly, North America’s leading digital Taxi-Top company.

The group completed the acquisition of Viola Communications, a marketing and communications firm, in 2021.