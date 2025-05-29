UAE announces new media law in 40 years with MAJOR changes for digital content sector

The UAE has unveiled its first media law in more than four decades as part of a sweeping overhaul of the country’s media regulatory framework announced at a press conference in Dubai yesterday.

The Media Regulation Law and its Executive Regulation mark a shift towards regulating emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, gaming, and on-demand broadcasting platforms that did not exist when previous media legislation was enacted.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, told reporters at Creators HQ in Emirates Towers, Dubai, that the new system represents a departure from traditional media regulation approaches and embodies the UAE leadership’s vision for a modern and integrated media landscape.

“The new system transforms the way the media sector is regulated and developed, as it combines updated legislation, comprehensive media services, and policies covering various sectors to enhance efficiency and sustainable growth,” Al Shehhi said, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The legislation follows a two-year development process involving what Al Shehhi described as “close collaboration with federal and local entities, media organisations, content creators, and international experts, reflecting a belief in partnership-based legislation grounded in practical application.”

He added that “this approach ensures responsiveness to change, empowers talent, fosters innovation, and attracts investment.”

The Secretary-General emphasised that the regulatory framework goes beyond establishing frameworks, focusing on content as the core of the industry.

“We ensured that it incorporates clear standards for responsible, balanced content that respects values and identity while promoting creativity and impact,” he said, highlighting what he described as the importance of creative individuals as the foundation of effective media.

“The goal is to empower the media sector to become a driving force for development and a vital economic engine contributing to the national GDP and enhancing the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness. The new system aims to unlock potential, stimulate investment, and empower content creators through a flexible environment, streamlined procedures, incentivising exemptions, and strategic partnerships at both local and international levels,” Al Shehhi added.

Maitha Al Suwaidi, CEO of Strategy and Media Policies Sector at the UAE Media Council, told the conference that the Council is spearheading a transformation of the national media landscape through what she described as a comprehensive legislative roadmap designed to modernise the sector’s regulatory framework and create a flexible, contemporary environment.

She said this environment will both keep pace with global media trends and foster a more impactful and sustainable media industry.

Al Suwaidi explained that the roadmap extends beyond traditional legal frameworks, incorporating not only the Media Regulation Law and its Executive Regulation but also a series of policies and regulatory decisions that reflect what she called “a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities presented by new media, with the aim of enhancing media practices to ensure they align with the UAE’s core values,” according to the statement.

A key component of the new system is a resolution regulating social media advertising by individuals, which Al Suwaidi said aims to build public trust, protect audiences, and improve the quality of online media content.

The measure also offers concrete support to content creators through a three-year exemption from permit fees, she stated.

The UAE Media Council will implement a comprehensive age rating system for media content to safeguard children and adolescents from inappropriate material, which Al Suwaidi described as particularly crucial given the rise in digital content consumption.

Officials are also developing a new policy for licensing digital news platforms to establish what they describe as clear professional and regulatory guidelines to enhance credibility, ensure adherence to journalistic standards, and promote responsible practices within a balanced legal framework.

The regulatory package includes the Cabinet’s resolution on media service fees and the resolution on violations and administrative penalties, representing what Al Suwaidi called “a significant step towards a unified, flexible, and transparent media services system.”

She said this user-friendly system aligns with the UAE government’s vision for proactive and integrated digital services, streamlining processes for media organisations and content creators within a growth-oriented regulatory environment.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that the local content empowerment policy is central to the system, prioritising Emirati talent and creative projects within the national media strategy.

Fee exemptions for several media services will support local producers, writers, and creatives, and encourage content that reflects national identity and elevates the quality of the media message, she explained.

She concluded that the new legislative system represents what she described as “a pivotal moment in the development of a modern Emirati media landscape founded on transparency, professionalism, and quality.”

The system provides media organisations and content creators with a robust regulatory structure that enhances their production capabilities and unlocks opportunities for growth and global competitiveness, according to Al Suwaidi. The Media Council was established in February 2023 as part of broader government restructuring aimed at consolidating media oversight under a single regulatory body, building the foundation for what officials describe as this transformative journey.