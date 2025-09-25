UAE warns social media users and creators against AI misuse

The UAE Media Council has issued a strong warning on the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in media content.

Depicting national symbols or public figures without prior approval, or using AI to spread misinformation or incite hate, is deemed a violation under media laws.

The Council further warned that using AI to spread misinformation, incite hate speech, defame others, undermine their dignity and reputation, or attack societal values and principles, is considered a media offence.

UAE social media AI warning

Such actions fall under the provisions of the Media Violations Regulation and can result in fines and administrative penalties.

The statement called on all social media users, media institutions and content creators to fully comply with national laws and approved standards, while maintaining professional and ethical responsibility in their work.