Brits are snapping up Dubai golf real estate amid pandemic

A global increase in demand for green spaces and the opportunity to work from home is driving new investment from British buyers into Dubai golf properties.

UK property buyers now account for 40 percent of real estate sales at Jumeirah Golf Estates, up 10 percent year-on-year, according to a new report from European Tour Destinations – a network of 30 global golf venues.

Sandra Ruttle, global real estate consultant for European Tour Destinations

“British buyers are flocking to golf properties in the wake of the pandemic,” said Sandra Ruttle, global real estate consultant for European Tour Destinations.

Buyers, many of whom are leaving cities, are attracted to golf resorts for their nature, fresh air and five-star services, she said.

“It’s long been the case that non-golfers make up the majority of residents in golf communities, typically 66 percent. But new buyers are now realising that residential golf communities offer much more than golf,” said Ruttle.

“In the case of European Tour Destinations, these are resorts with world-class amenities and services, communities with shops, restaurants and spa facilities. They are safe, secure, peaceful places to live – and they are proving highly attractive places to live and invest in.”

The three Dubai-based clubs in the European Tour Destinations network are Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Emirates Golf Club

Ruttle said a recent offer on Jumeirah Golf Estates real estate had helped to spike sales from the UK. The offer included a reduced 10 percent down payment and a free one-year club membership.

“Global buyers are attracted the maturity of the estate. The vegetation is established and the clubhouse has been renovated,” she said, adding that some British buyers are snapping up Dubai golf properties as investments or second homes amid concerns about increased taxation in the UK following the pandemic.

A large proportion of new Jumeirah Golf Estates British investors are of Asian heritage, she said. “We are seeing this trend because Dubai is a short flight away from India and Pakistan.”

Ruttle added that general buyer interest in Jumeirah Golf Estates is on the rise, from regions such as wider Europe, the Gulf, India, Pakistan and Russia.