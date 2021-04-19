Royalty, celebs among investors in new Dubai ultra-luxury residences

Dubai-based Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the complete project sell-out of the ultra-luxury Four Seasons Private Residences within three months of its launch.

The luxury serviced complex includes 2, 3 & 4 bed apartments and 4 bed villas, with the two beds starting price set at $3 million.

Located on the banks of the Dubai Canal, this high-end residential development is comprised of only 28 units in total, with investors including royalty and celebrities, the company said in a statement.

Despite the challenges of 2020, including the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s CEO George Azar (pictured below) said the demand for this type of VIP branded residence, with five-star service and access to hotel amenities, is “rapidly increasing”.

He added: “Over the last year we have seen a significant increase in international investors looking to secure luxury property roots in Dubai. These clients want that higher level of experience, from lifestyle to service, design to convenience and they can find it in Dubai.”

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s is also working on Residence 22 in Business Bay and Jumeirah Luxury in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Residence 22 is a fully managed building comprising of 19 full floor apartments overlooking the canal with a starting price of $4 million while Jumeirah Luxury, where prices start from $1 million, is a series of townhouses with 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms.