Saudi developer reveals Elie Saab collaboration for luxury Riyadh villas

Dar Al Arkan, the Saudi-based real estate company, has announced it is introducing exclusive co-branded villas with global designer Elie Saab to be part of the Shams Ar Riyadh project.

The villas set a new standard for modern luxury living in the kingdom, the developer said in a statement.

The world-renowned designer will provide the creative guidance and curate the refined design elements that encapsulate the project, it added.

In addition to the exterior concept, his designs will be reflected in the interiors while Saab will also give his artistic input to the overall project.

There is only limited number of co-branded Dar Al Arkan and Elie Saab villas, which will be surrounded by Wadi Hanifa’s greenery and waterways.

The Shams Ar Riyadh project is located north of Riyadh, extending over an area of more than 5 million square metres.

Ziad El Chaar (pictured above), vice chairman of Dar Al Arkan, said: “Elie Saab is a global pioneer in design and admired for his unique and beautiful designs that capture our hearts. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration we are bringing two major forces in the Arab world and showcasing a new level of modern design and luxury living for the customer.

“The partnership further underlines our goal to enhance the real estate sector of the kingdom to truly world-class standards. Working with illustrious names in the fashion world, we will raise the standards of luxury property and position Riyadh as a preferred destination for the discerning.”

Saab (pictured below) added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Dar Al Arkan on a new lifestyle address in Shams Ar Riyadh project. I have been working towards an architectural and lifestyle expression that translates the style of my living through the development of real estate projects and the creation of Furniture and Home collection to complement my vision.

“We are confident that our new partner, Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, is perfectly geared towards supporting our ambitions in developing and creating premium projects that embody the DNA of our brand and touch every aspect of living.”

Dar Al Arkan Properties has delivered 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space.