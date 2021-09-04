Union Properties unit wins contract to manage 14 Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions

ServeU, the facilities management ubsidiary of Union Properties, has won the bid to manage the facilities of 14 pavilions participating at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The company said it will meet the demands of facilities covering a total area spanning 30,000 square metres of the Expo 2020 site with a team of 300.

The AED18 million agreement includes providing human resource and staffing services for the pavilions, such as guide management, cleaning, security and administration and logistics.

Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi (pictured below), chairman of Union Properties, said: “These contracts will open new opportunities for the company to boost its presence, enhance competitiveness in the local and regional markets, as well as highlight our capabilities in maintaining high quality standards and efficiency in the FM industry.”

He added: “This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities and expertise and exceed the expectations of our international stakeholders participating in the Expo.”

Gary Reader, general manager, ServeU, said: “We aim to enhance the experience of visitors and guests of the pavilions and contribute to the success of our customers during their participation in this global platform.”

The company earlier signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to provide its pavilion with human resources services and additional manpower.