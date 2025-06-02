Abu Dhabi real estate: Aldar announces $10.9bn Fahid Island development with plan for 6,000 homes

Aldar has launched a massive new Abu Dhabi island real estate development project as it plans 6,000 new residences in the city.

Aldar unveiled the masterplan for Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi, which has an 11km coastline and a gross development value of more than AED40bn ($10.9bn).

The development will have 4.6km of pristine beachfront on one side of the island and mangrove forests on the other.

Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi

Every part of the 2.7 million sq m island is no more than a five-minute walk to the water’s edge, creating a vibrant island culture complete with refined coastal residences, curated leisure, and 5-star hospitality.

Aldar has also partnered with a leading international institution to introduce an elevated education experience to Fahid Island in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a regional hub for excellence in education.

The school will become an integral part of the community, providing a key differentiator for family life on the island.

Fahid Island stretches between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar said: “Abu Dhabi is a thriving, global destination where heritage and innovation combine to create a world-class environment to live, work, and explore. Sustainable and inclusive development has been a critical part of this success, which is why Aldar remains focused on delivering communities that reflect the values and ambitions of the UAE.

“Fahid Island is the latest chapter in that journey—building on the success of Saadiyat and Yas Islands to offer a new benchmark in premium waterfront living, wellness, and sustainable design.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said: “Our plans for Fahid Island support a thriving real estate market in Abu Dhabi, where we are seeing incredible demand from buyers within the local market as well as overseas investors.

“With a gross development value of over AED40bn, Fahid Island is one of the largest mixed use residential masterplans launched in Abu Dhabi and will ensure the emirate consolidates its position as one of the world’s most desirable destinations to reside, invest, and visit.”

Aldar said thirty per cent of space on Fahid Island will be dedicated to natural spaces – from lush vegetation and restorative gardens to invigorating green trails.

A 10km landscaped Berm Park will form the island’s wellness and fitness corridor with running tracks and three cycling routes that seamlessly connect to Abu Dhabi’s cycle loop.

Water stations, shaded rest areas, and fitness nodes are strategically placed throughout to cater to athletes of all levels.

Life on the water defines Fahid Island, with kite surfing, paddle boarding, illuminated night swimming, and volleyball all available to residents.

The island’s 2km waterfront promenade will serve as the island’s social hub, with a mix of retail, dining, and art experiences.

Coral Drive, the island’s boutique retail boulevard will offer a unique selection of trendy outlets, concept stores, art galleries, ballet school and cafés as well as eclectic street furniture, and public artworks.

Fahid Island is the world’s first Fitwel certified island, highlighting the health-focused design of the destination.

The island has also received LEED City and Communities Platinum precertification and is targeting an Estidama 3-Pearl rating.

Aldar has unveiled Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness community and its latest landmark destination. pic.twitter.com/CSaU658JRp — Aldar (@aldar) June 2, 2025

In addition, the masterplan has been thoughtfully designed to ensure and promote eco-friendly mobility and connectivity, with pedestrian bridges linking the two sides of the island, as well as a streetscape designed to prioritise foot traffic paired with a shading strategy using innovative design for outdoor thermal comfort.

Aldar has engaged some of the world’s most renowned architects to design the island’s residential offering, including Japanese architects Kengo Kuma and Koichi Takada who have designed two separate residential concepts on the island.

Further residential developments are being designed by London headquartered ACME and UAE based NAGA Architects.

More than 6,000 luxury residences are planned for the island, ranging from apartments and townhouses to ultra-luxury villas.

The first residential development to be introduced on Fahid Island, Fahid Beach Residences, is a limited collection of seven buildings, each featuring 65 residences.