Abu Dhabi announces major new real estate laws

Abu Dhabi has announced major updates to real estate legislation, as part of the emirate’s long-term strategy to enhance its position as a leading global hub for property investment.

The changes by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) aim to create a more transparent, flexible, and sustainable legislative environment, supporting developers while safeguarding investor rights.

The updated framework will empower the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) to more effectively regulate the sector, improve governance standards, and maintain a balanced relationship between stakeholders.

The new laws are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of jointly owned properties, regulate all real estate-related professions, and bring clarity to contracts and operational procedures — aligning Abu Dhabi’s regulatory model with global best practices.

Abu Dhabi real estate laws

Key highlights of the real estate update, include:

Unified definition of real estate activities to cover sale, purchase, registration, evaluation, management, and operations — ensuring all sector-related professions are regulated

Developers can terminate off-plan sale contracts without court proceedings if buyers default, subject to ADREC approval, allowing for faster and more flexible dispute resolution

Owners’ Committees will replace Owners’ Associations, with advisory and oversight duties only; professional management firms will oversee day-to-day operations of jointly owned properties

New framework for common areas and shared facilities to ensure long-term asset sustainability in real estate projects.

Violations and administrative fines will be governed by a schedule approved by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reinforcing market accountability

These changes are expected to enhance investor confidence, reduce legal disputes, and improve the efficiency and appeal of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market. By clarifying developer rights and introducing stricter professional standards, the emirate is actively future-proofing its regulatory ecosystem.