Abu Dhabi hands out $1.3bn housing benefits ahead of Eid Al Adha

Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, approved a housing benefits package worth AED4.62bn ($1.26bn), benefiting 3,052 Emirati citizens across the emirate.

The approved housing benefits package includes:

Housing loans amounting to AED4.4bn ($1.2bn) benefiting 2,862 citizens

Exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling AED212m ($58m) benefiting 190 citizens, limited-income retirees and beneficiaries of deceased citizens

Abu Dhabi housing benefits

The disbursement of the second housing package of 2025 comes ahead of Eid Al Adha and reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to comprehensive development, enhancing the wellbeing and stability of Emirati families, empowering them to actively contribute to the nation’s progress, in line with UAE Year of Community objectives aimed at strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing community solidarity.

This package brings the total housing benefits delivered to citizens in the emirate in 2025 to AED11.38bn ($3.1bn).

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Housing Authority, said: “The new housing benefits package reflects the leadership’s commitment to empowering citizens through the provision of quality housing that promotes family stability and elevates quality of life.

“On this occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their enduring support to advance the housing sector and foster a thriving and cohesive society.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The second housing package of 2025 highlights the depth of our leadership’s strategic vision to build a prosperous future, enhancing quality of life and providing sustainable housing solutions that meet Emirati citizens’ needs and aspirations.

“The generous support from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reaffirms the leadership’s steadfast commitment to fostering social and family stability and ensuring a fulfilling life for Emirati families.”

The housing benefits package follows the recent endorsement of an additional community support subsidy of AED250,000 ($68,100) for existing beneficiaries of housing loans, including a reduction of up to 50 per cent in monthly loan instalments, and a wide range of other services and facilities.