By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inReal EstateLatest NewsNewsUAE

Abu Dhabi real estate: Modon launches 475-home residential tower on Reem Island

Modon unveils Muheira residential real estate development in Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island neighbourhood

By Staff Writer
Reem Island Muheira Modon Abu Dhabi
Modon unveils Muheira residential real estate development in Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island neighbourhood

Abu Dhabi real estate developer Modon has launched Muheira, a landmark residential community offering freehold apartments on Al Reem Island.

Situated close to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Muheira features two residential towers, boasting a collection of 475 one- to three-bedroom apartments.

The homes will offer residents convenient access to Reem Island’s outdoor recreational areas, sports amenities, modern healthcare facilities, top-tier educational institutions, and a range of retail outlets.

Muheira in Abu Dhabi

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding, said: “The launch of Muheira is aligned with our vision to develop vibrant, future-ready communities that embody the highest standards of living. We are committed to adding sustainable value, creating destinations that enhance residents’ overall well-being and lifestyle.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “Muheira is a central part of our strategy to cultivate exceptional urban communities that meet the evolving expectations of both residents and investors.

“Through meticulous planning and contemporary design, we have curated a living experience that reflects next-generation architecture and a full suite of modern lifestyle facilities.”

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.