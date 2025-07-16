Abu Dhabi Real Estate: Rents climb by up to 68%, yields top 9%, top areas for property price gains revealed

Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is gaining powerful momentum in 2025, with robust growth across sales, rentals, and off-plan investments, according to a new report from Bayut.
In its H1 2025 market analysis, Bayut highlighted rising investor interest, strong rental yields, and dynamic price appreciation across all market segments—underscoring the capital’s growing status as a regional real estate powerhouse.
The platform reported more than 9.3m visits to Abu Dhabi listings in the first six months of the year, reflecting surging demand from both local and global investors.
Abu Dhabi property price trends
- Affordable apartments saw listing prices rise by up to 7 per cent, with villas increasing by up to 5 per cent
- Mid-tier apartments appreciated between 6 per cent and 11 per cent, while villas rose by 2.68 per cent in Al Raha Gardens and a significant 26.7 per cent in Al Samha
- Luxury apartment prices on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island rose up to 17 per cent, bolstered by the Disneyland Abu Dhabi announcement
- Luxury villa prices increased moderately by 5–10 per cent, though Al Jubail Island villas declined by 17.8 per cent as investor attention shifted
Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut, CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA and Board Member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “Abu Dhabi’s real estate market has been on a steady upward path this year, and the interest we’re seeing speaks for itself with over 9.3m visits recorded on Bayut’s Abu Dhabi listings in just six months.
“With strong demand and smart initiatives such as ADREC’s Madhmoun boosting transparency, the capital is shaping up to be a really exciting space for both homebuyers and investors.
“All signs point to Abu Dhabi emerging as one of the most exciting and future-ready real estate destinations in the region.”
Abu Dhabi rental yield highlights
- Affordable apartments in Al Reef delivered yields of 9.33 per cent, followed by Al Ghadeer at 8.45 per cent
- Mid-tier apartments offered 8.41 per cent in Masdar City and 7.59 per cent in Al Reem Island
- Luxury apartments on Yas Island yielded 7.15 per cent, while Al Raha Beach posted 6.58 per cent
- Villas ranged from 6.34 per cent in Al Reef to 5.46 per cent on Yas Island, demonstrating healthy returns across categories
Abu Dhabi off-plan investment hotspots
Top off-plan projects attracting investor interest in H1 2025 include:
- Affordable: Al Reeman 1 (Al Shamkha), Bloom Living (Zayed City)
- Mid-tier: Yas Bay, Yas Acres, Al Jurf Gardens
- Luxury: Nawayef Park Views and Nawayef West (Hudayriat Island), Saadiyat Lagoons
Abu Dhabi rental market trends
Rents continued to climb:
- Affordable apartment rents increased 2 per cent–21 per cent, with the steepest rise in 2-bed units in Al Nahyan
- Mid-range rents surged 3 per cent–68 per cent, driven by studio demand in the Tourist Club Area
- Luxury apartment rents rose 3 per cent–14 per cent, though some 2 and 3-bedroom units in Saadiyat Island saw slight declines
- Villa rents increased up to 13 per cent in affordable areas, up to 7 per cent in mid-tier locations, and up to 7 per cent for luxury 4-beds in Saadiyat and Al Bateen
- However, five-bedroom luxury villas in Saadiyat and Yas Island saw a 6 per cent decrease in asking rents