Abu Dhabi real estate: Secondary property sales pass $555m in Q2 as price growth spreads across city with top areas seeing 47% price hikes

Abu Dhabi’s secondary real estate market is heating up, with Q2 2025 recording 967 resale transactions worth over AED2.04bn ($555m) — a sign of deepening demand and widening price growth across the emirate’s communities.

According to the latest market report from Crompton Partners Real Estate, gains are no longer confined to high-end hotspots.

Previously overlooked areas such as Reem Island and Al Reef have now joined the price surge, while established zones like Yas Island, Raha Beach, and Ghadeer posted some of the strongest growth on record.

Abu Dhabi real estate growth

The report shows that:

Al Reem Island led in volume with 434 transactions worth AED775m ($211m)

Al Reef 2 saw the highest annual turnover rate at 28 per cent, reflecting strong demand and fast-moving inventory

Communities like Noya, Viva, and Luma on Yas Island saw prices jump by 47 per cent year-on-year

Ghadeer Phase 1-Villas surged 35 per cent, Reef 2 by 33 per cent, and Bandar at Raha Beach by more than 30 per cent

Ben Crompton, Managing Partner at Crompton Partners, said: “The Abu Dhabi market continues to go from strength to strength in Q2 2025, but what we’re beginning to see now is a more broad-based improvement. Abu Dhabi seems to be the flavour of 2025.

“Areas that had lagged in previous cycles, like Reem Island and Al Reef, are now catching up with impressive double-digit gains, while established hotspots on Yas Island, Raha Beach and Ghadeer continue to deliver 20% to 30% increases.”

Abu Dhabi real estate price points ranged from:

AED 7,585 per sqm ($2,064) in Reef 1 apartments

To a high of AED 48,404 per sqm ($13,174) in Mamsha, making it the most expensive area in the secondary market.

This wide spectrum underlines what Crompton calls “the most diverse property landscape Abu Dhabi has ever seen,” offering everything from:

Practical studios on Reem Island for first-time buyers

Family-friendly townhouses in Ghadeer and Al Reef

To luxury ten-bedroom beachfront villas on Saadiyat and Yas Islands

Crompton added: “Buyers can choose anything from ten-bedroom luxury seafront villas on Saadiyat and Yas Islands, designed with private beach access and high-end finishes, to practical, well-located studios on Al Reem Island, perfect for first-time buyers or investors seeking strong rental yields.

“Family-friendly townhouse communities in Al Reef and Ghadeer are offering space and value with double-digit growth, while vibrant hubs like Raha Beach and Marina Square deliver modern apartments in established neighbourhoods with all amenities on the doorstep.

“Whether you’re looking for an ultra-premium lifestyle or an entry point into the market, Abu Dhabi has options to suit every budget and every kind of buyer.”

The report highlights that very few communities saw price growth below 10 per cent, a trend last observed in Dubai’s 2022–23 property surge. The shift signals rising confidence in Abu Dhabi’s resale market and a more broad-based upswing than previous quarters.