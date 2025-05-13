Abu Dhabi’s Aldar sells Mamsha Gardens building to Hong Kong investor for $160mn

Aldar Properties has completed the sale of a residential building at Mamsha Gardens to Hong Kong-based real estate private equity firm GAW Capital Partners for AED586 million.

The transaction marks GAW Capital Partners’ first investment in the UAE.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: “This transaction underscores the strength of Aldar’s development platform and the growing appeal of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly mature real estate market to global investors – in the first quarter of 2025, 87 per cent of Aldar’s UAE sales came from international buyers.

“The entry of Gaw Capital Partners, a leading Asia-based investor – making its first investment in the UAE – reflects Abu Dhabi’s economic growth expectations and its status as a go-to investment destination, where value continues to be driven by robust economic fundamentals, attractive demographics and high-quality assets.”

Aldar sells Mamsha Gardens building

The building, one of seven at Mamsha Gardens, comprises 71 apartments and townhouses with a total sellable area exceeding 16,000 square metres. It is located within the Saadiyat Cultural District.

The deal highlights the increasing appeal of Abu Dhabi’s property market to international investors, particularly from Asia.

Chinese and Hong Kong buyers accounted for AED1.5 billion of Aldar’s total UAE development sales in 2024, representing more than a 30-fold increase compared to 2022.

Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), explained: “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for international real estate investment, driven by a robust regulatory framework, economic stability, and a growing pipeline of high-quality assets. The entry of new global investors reflects the maturing landscape of the emirate’s real estate sector and highlights the confidence in Abu Dhabi as a long-term, value-driven market.”

The momentum continued into 2025, with AED1.3 billion in sales recorded in the first quarter alone.

The transaction follows several major capital inflows into Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, including Aldar’s $1.4 billion strategic partnership with Apollo Global Management in 2022. Due to demand for Mamsha Gardens, Aldar is releasing the seventh building for sale.

Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets and Co-Chair of Alternative Investments at Gaw Capital Partners, added: “We are thrilled to announce Gaw Capital Partners’ first deal in Abu Dhabi with the acquisition of a residential building at Mamsha Gardens. This landmark investment reflects our positive view of the dynamic Middle East market, its potential for growth and innovation, and our trust in Aldar as a leading UAE developer. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to drive value creation and sustainable development in the region.”

The development is situated within walking distance of Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Saadiyat Grove, offering proximity to cultural landmarks such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and access to retail, hospitality, and leisure amenities.

Sales of the units will launch on May 14 for all nationalities. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or the Aldar Sales Centre in Dubai, next to Kite Beach on Jumeirah Beach Road. Customers can also contact Aldar via email or call.