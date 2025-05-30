Acube Developments breaks ground on Vega in Dubai Sports City

Acube Developments announced holding the breaking ground event for Vega, its third residential project in Dubai .

With 95 percent of units already sold, Vega has drawn strong demand from homebuyers and investors alike, the company said.

The project is scheduled for handover in Q2 2027.

Inspired by Vega – the brightest star in the Northern constellation of Lyra – the new 23-floor tower will feature 129 luxurious studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, each thoughtfully designed to blend comfort, style, and functionality, the company said.

“Breaking ground on Vega marks the realisation of a vision inspired by Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence,” said Ramjee Iyer, Chairman & Managing Director of Acube Developments.

With construction progressing rapidly and sales momentum at an all-time high, Vega is on track to becoming a defining architectural icon in Dubai Sports City, he said.

Acube Developments said it is set to launch 10 new projects over the next two years, including landmark developments along Sheikh Zayed Road.

As it continues to expand its portfolio, the company said it has also achieved full backward integration through its subsidiary Acube Industries, which manufactures interiors including woodwork, joinery, interior design, and fit-out.

The strategic integration ensures unmatched quality and efficiency in project delivery, it said.