Awqaf Dubai delivers $6.3m in real estate endowments during H1 2025

The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) completed four new real estate endowment projects worth more than AED23m ($6.3m) during the first half of 2025.

The developments form part of Awqaf Dubai’s efforts to expand the endowment sector and support the emirate’s economic and social agenda.

The new projects serve diverse community sectors. These include:

The first endowment project for government employees, with proceeds directed towards general charitable causes

The Al Warqa Shops Endowment, dedicated to supporting mosque affairs

A residential villas endowment in partnership with the Dubai Charity Association, with revenues allocated to empowering underprivileged families and funding humanitarian, educational, and healthcare initiatives

A villa endowment, with its proceeds directed to charitable purposes.

Awqaf Dubai

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, said the projects completed during the first half of 2025 highlight the foundation’s role in developing endowment assets that serve vital community needs.

He said: “This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the ambitious objectives he has set for the future of sustainable development. Such initiatives contribute to strengthening the role of endowments in promoting community wellbeing and ensuring a dignified life for individuals.”

Al Mutawa added that Awqaf Dubai is committed to preserving the assets entrusted by donors and implementing plans to achieve optimal investment returns. He emphasised that the foundation continues to develop real estate endowment projects in accordance with the wishes of philanthropists, thereby enhancing charitable investments.

Awqaf also announced the launch of a new portfolio of endowment projects, including shopping centres, residential complexes, and multi-purpose buildings.

These are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 and throughout 2026, with proceeds supporting healthcare, education, mosques, and social services.

According to the foundation, the new endowments will contribute to raising quality of life across society and advancing the emirate’s sustainable development agenda.