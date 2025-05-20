Betterhomes, DHB Holding launch Opula residential development in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay

Betterhomes, in partnership with DHB Holding, has announced the launch of Opula, a new residential development in Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi.

The project arrives as the emirate’s property market exhibits strong performance with transactions increasing by 24.2 per cent in 2024.

The Opula development will feature a range of units, including one to four-bedroom simplexes, duplexes, penthouses, and townhouses. The property offers sea views and access to Yas Bay’s waterfront promenade.

“Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to prove its resilience and upward trajectory. Based on what I’ve seen, developments like Opula offer a rare combination of long-term stability and high growth potential. Investor appetite is strong and growing, and those who invest now are well positioned to capitalise on this momentum,” Wassim Abdallah, Director of Development Sales and Consultancy at Betterhomes said.

The development includes facilities such as an infinity pool and fitness centre, which the developers suggest will help attract high-value tenants and potentially increase rental yields.

According to market data, Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector recorded AED 96.2 billion across 28,249 transactions in 2024, representing a 24.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Foreign direct investment in the sector reached AED 7.86 billion, marking a 125 per cent increase, with contributions from 2,302 investors representing 105 countries.

While specific transaction figures for Yas Bay are not separately disclosed, the area falls within the broader Yas Island district, which has demonstrated growth in line with Abu Dhabi’s overall market performance.

DHB Holding states that its commitment to construction quality will ensure lasting value for the Opula development and potentially lead to lower vacancy rates for investors.

The project is being positioned as an investment opportunity that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s continuing property market growth and development strategy.