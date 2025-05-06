Bloom Holding launches phase two of Granada Apartments in Abu Dhabi

Bloom Holding, a leading UAE real estate development company, announced the launch of the second phase of ‘Granada’, its premium community living apartments in Abu Dhabi.

Sales will commence for the apartments, located within Bloom Living, at the second phase with prices starting from AED630,000 and attractive post-handover payment plans available, the company said.

Inspired by the aesthetic of traditional Mediterranean homes and elevated by the comfort of modern living, the second phase of Granada will feature a variety of residential apartment units across eight luxury, low-rise four-story buildings.

The second phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2028.

This premium apartment community is fully equipped to cater to all types of residents and all age groups, making it a true multi-generational destination, the company said.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, said the launch of Granada’s second phase builds on the remarkable success of Bloom Living’ previously launched phases.

“The overwhelming response, which we have witnessed so far, highlights the strong interest in our premium integrated community living concept, and we are confident that this phase will achieve similar success,” he said.

Wakim said Bloom Living is a master planned community strategically located within Abu Dhabi – a city that offers a booming economy, a robust tourism industry, and a reliable market, making it an irresistible destination for real estate investors seeking lucrative opportunities and high rental yields.

“The emirate offers world-class infrastructure, and we believe that any investment in Abu Dhabi is an investment in the future,” he said.