Branded real estate: Four Seasons, ALAIN unveil luxury beachfront residences on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island

Four Seasons and ALAIN have announced a new standalone beachfront residential development on Saadiyat Island , expanding the luxury hospitality brand’s residential portfolio in the UAE.

The Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach is scheduled to welcome homeowners in 2029.

Designed as an exclusive, gated beachfront community, the project will include ultra-luxury villas, beach mansions, suites, and penthouses.

Bart Carnahan, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons, said: “Building on the excitement and demand for Four Seasons residences in the region, this exceptional project presents a distinct coastal living experience, while perfectly complementing our urban offerings in the UAE.”

He added: “We are pleased to partner with ALAIN to introduce Four Seasons living in such a coveted beachfront community, while expanding our exclusive collection of standalone residences.”

Khaled Haji Al-Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: “Our partnership with Four Seasons reflects our commitment to creating world-class developments that enrich Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for exceptional residential experiences. As a city that proudly stands on the global stage, we seek partners who share our drive for excellence and our ambition to enrich every aspect of life here.

“Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach blends the island’s pristine shores, cultural richness, and natural beauty to offer an exclusive, service-rich lifestyle designed for those who value privacy, elegance, and timeless living. At ALAIN, we are proud to support developments that elevate Abu Dhabi’s premier residential landscape and reinforce its global appeal.”

The launch of the development will include 56 luxury villas, including limited beach mansions, and 60 suites, including penthouse and royal residences.

Amenities will include direct beach access, a resident’s lounge, pools, tennis and padel courts, spa and fitness facilities including a yoga and meditation studio, children’s play areas, cinema, golf simulator and more.

A Four Seasons residential team, led by a Residences General Manager, will provide concierge, housekeeping, culinary, wellness services and property management.