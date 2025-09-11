Diriyah awards $5bn contracts as 3.6m visits mark global rise in 2025

Diriyah welcomed more than 3.6m visits by mid-2025, reinforcing its emergence as a vibrant global destination since the launch of Bujairi Terrace and the historic At Turaif District in December 2022.

The city remains on track toward its ambitious goal of 50 million annual visits by 2030, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

At the same time, the total value of awarded contracts in the first half of 2025 reached SR18.75bn ($5bn) across 15 major agreements, underscoring the accelerating pace of development.

Diriyah contract awards in Saudi Arabia

Among the most significant awards:

Power Stations: SR1.166bn ($311m) for two new main power stations

SR1.166bn ($311m) for two new main power stations Royal Diriyah Opera House: SR5.1bn ($1.36bn) joint venture with ESEC, Midmac Construction and CSCEC to deliver the flagship performing arts venue, set to become the winter home of New York’s Metropolitan Opera

SR5.1bn ($1.36bn) joint venture with ESEC, Midmac Construction and CSCEC to deliver the flagship performing arts venue, set to become the winter home of New York’s Metropolitan Opera KSU Utilities Relocation: SR4.225bn ($1.13bn) contract with CRCCSA & CRCGCPC to move King Saud University utilities and offices

SR4.225bn ($1.13bn) contract with CRCCSA & CRCGCPC to move King Saud University utilities and offices Diriyah Square: SR2.249bn ($600m) contract with Salini Saudi Arabia (WeBuild) to build 73 buildings and 400 retail units

SR2.249bn ($600m) contract with Salini Saudi Arabia (WeBuild) to build 73 buildings and 400 retail units Diriyah Arena: SR5.75bn ($1.53bn) contract with China Harbour Engineering Company for a 20,000-seat venue for concerts, sports, esports, and exhibitions

Diriyah also launched luxury hotel-branded residences including Aman Residences Amansamar (34 villas), Armani Residences Diriyah (15 units curated by Giorgio Armani), and The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar (20 villas).

Diriyah has built a strong global profile in 2025, engaging more than 25,000 visitors across major forums including ITB Berlin, ATM Dubai, ITB China and ILTM Asia Pacific, alongside activations in Paris, Rome and London.

Highlights included a Diriyah pop-up in Harrods and the opening of the Diriyah House Experience Center at One Hyde Park, London.

In January, Diriyah Company joined the World Economic Forum in Davos for the first time, and later promoted its projects at MIPIM in Cannes.

TIME Magazine named Diriyah Company among the 100 Most Influential Companies in the World, making it only the second Saudi company after Aramco to receive this distinction.

Diriyah’s commitment to local talent included the Graduate Development Program and Engineers Development Program, alongside its Smart City Initiative to enhance infrastructure and services.

The city also introduced Diriyah Tan, a signature Pantone shade inspired by Najdi mud-brick heritage.

In a historic first, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted U.S. President Donald Trump on a visit to Diriyah, including the UNESCO-listed At-Turaif District — the first visit by a sitting American president.

Diriyah FC also won the Saudi Second Division League title and secured promotion to the First Division.

Diriyah secured major accolades in 2025, including the Best Sustainable Tourism Development Project Award, Excellence in Sustainability Award, and Innovation in Urban Design Award. The Wadi Safar project achieved three Mostadam sustainability certifications, while Diriyah Company gained ISO certifications in sustainable practices and business continuity management.

Several landmarks — including Bujairi Terrace, Wadi Hanifah and Zallal — were featured in the global edition of Monopoly, underscoring Diriyah’s cultural resonance.

By 2030, Diriyah’s projects are expected to contribute more than SR70bn ($18.7bn) annually to Saudi Arabia’s GDP and create 180,000 jobs, cementing its role as a cultural, tourism and economic powerhouse.