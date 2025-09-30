Dubai Holding and Brookfield launch Solaya: 234 luxury beachfront residences in Jumeirah 1

Dubai Holding Investments in partnership with Brookfield Properties has announced the launch of Solaya, an exclusive beachfront residential development in Jumeirah 1.

The landmark project, leveraging the renowned Meraas brand of Dubai Holding Real Estate, comprises 234 residences across nine buildings set within 40 acres.

The mix includes two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, penthouses, 18 signature garden houses with private infinity pools and secluded courtyards, and duplexes with oversized terraces designed for alfresco living.

Solaya in Dubai

Each penthouse features private lobbies, dedicated elevators, and large terraces with infinity pools, delivering the highest level of privacy and luxury.

Designed by world-renowned Foster + Partners, with interiors by London-based studio 1508, Solaya is crafted to maximise indoor–outdoor living. Residences feature open-plan layouts, high ceilings, distinctive design elements, and panoramic views of both the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline.

Omar Karim, CEO of Dubai Holding Investments, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Brookfield underscores Dubai Holding’s commitment to forging global alliances that deliver long-term value for the emirate.

“Together, we have created some of Dubai’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, and with Solaya, we are extending this collaboration into the residential sector. This project reflects our shared ambition and confidence in Dubai’s continued growth as a world-class city.

“By aligning with partners of Brookfield’s calibre, we ensure every investment we make delivers meaningful impact, strengthens our communities and reinforces Dubai’s global reputation as a hub for innovation and opportunity.”

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Solaya reflects our unwavering commitment to collaborating with world-class partners to create extraordinary destinations that elevate well-being and foster connections with nature – values that are increasingly sought-after by today’s discerning homeowners.

“As consumer preferences continue to shift towards spaces with wellness-focused design and thoughtfully curated environments, Solaya both meets and exceeds these aspirations by introducing a new standard of residential living within one of the most established and desirable communities in Dubai.”

Rob Devereux, CEO of Brookfield Properties, said: “We are thrilled to bring Solaya to the market as part of our exciting collaboration with Dubai Holding Investments and Meraas. This rare opportunity offers the privilege of beachfront living in the heart of Jumeirah 1, alongside renowned dining and lifestyle destinations.

“Solaya embodies a refined balance of exclusivity, elegance and connection to the sea.”

Amenities for residents include:

A spa with therapeutic saunas and treatment rooms

A state-of-the-art fitness centre with dedicated studios

A private cinema

Private dining and meeting rooms

Exclusive residents’ lounge

The Jumeirah 1 location also places residents within easy reach of the city’s cultural and lifestyle hubs, including J1 Beach and Downtown, blending secluded beachfront luxury with cosmopolitan convenience.